I don’t write often enough in this column about the wide world of board games. Considering the first thing one sees upon entering haus von Frenzel — an industrial shelving unit laden with enough cardboard, dice and cardstock to straighten out the Leaning Tower of Pisa — it’s an oversight that I intend to rectify here.
Consequently, I’m going to walk you through the four best new (or at least new to me) board games I’ve partaken of in the past year. I’m not assigning a score to any of these (take that, Metacritic), but I will suggest some criteria for type of person to which the games might appeal.
Also, about halfway through this behemoth, I realized the length was getting quite out of hand. So this month we’re going to cover Cat in the Box and Terraforming Mars. Tune in next month for Dune: Imperium and the sublime Wingspan.
Let’s get to it.
Cat in the Box
I’ve never been one much for trick-taking games in the past. I’ve played the occasional game of Hearts, but never gotten much of a taste for things like Euchre (I’m not a Dubuquer, at least by birth) or Bridge.
That all changed when I was exposed to The Crew, a trick-taking game that simulates a crew of astronauts searching for “Planet Nine.”
First of all, it’s cooperative — involving four players taking tricks in a specific order and specific ways, as determined by which stage of the game you’re on. You also, in the grand tradition of trick-taking games, aren’t allowed to communicate about your hand (except very limited ways).
Those qualities are taken to another level, though, with Cat in the Box. It’s a trick-taking game where — much like the titular Schrodinger’s cat — you don’t necessarily know what the suit of any card you play will be. That is until the box is opened and the many quantum possibilities collapse, determining the suit you played, and potentially leading to a paradox.
It’s all sorts of fun — not to mention clever — and it’s much less complicated than any explanation of it might seem.
Try it if: You’re into classic games like Whist or Euchre, but you’re looking for something new.
Terraforming Mars
I’ve always been a sucker for city-building games, going all the way back to “Sim City 2000” in the early 1990s.
Terraforming Mars takes a bit of city building, a dash of resource management and a heaping helping of overlapping mechanics and crafts it into a highly enjoyable experience.
The amount of rules and icons present in the game might seem intimidating, but it’s not nearly as complex as it might seem at first blush. (The rulebook, though, is problematic. I’d recommend watching a how-to-play video first.)
In the end, though, it’s a satisfyingly complex experience that will scratch a similar itch to something like “Planet Base” or “Kingdoms Reborn.”
Try it if: You like some “crunch” — otherwise known as interesting rules interactions, decision making and planning — in your games.
That’s it for this month. Until next month, may your dice rolls be plentiful and fortuitous.