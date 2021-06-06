I’ve been feeling naked lately.
It’s not as though I neglected to don clothing when I wake or inexplicably take off my pants while shopping for tortillas.
No, something else is missing.
My face mask.
Ever since the city and county stopped requiring them in public spaces last month, I’ve lived with a perpetual sense of anxiety, as if I’m forgetting something but can’t pinpoint what. It’s there when I step away from my desk at the office or walk inside the entrance to Hy-Vee.
I notice the residue on storefront windows from signs that formerly announced local mandates. The employees haven’t fully scraped off the adhesive. Sometimes dust has accumulated, shaped in the outline of an 8-by-11 sheet of paper, now vanished.
The disorientation reminds me of that abrupt jerk that interrupts my sleep as I nod off. What am I forgetting here?
Normally when I question whether I have misplaced something I will need later, I pat myself down like a sullen TSA agent. A game of patty-cake. Left back pocket: Wallet. Right back pocket: Work cellphone. Left front pocket: House keys. Right front: Earbuds.
The shedding of our N95s, neck gaiters and wearable craft projects was supposed to be the reward for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, but more aptly could be seen as a perverse illustration of classical conditioning.
You know, how Pavlov’s dogs were trained to drool when they heard a bell ringing in anticipation of a savory treat. But I’m not ready to stop drooling. Are you?
On the other hand, it’s probably for the best.
Throughout the pandemic, I abided by masking requirements, but the laziness with which I did so probably violated other public safety measures, not the least of which is basic human decency.
I wore a disposable face covering for about 13 weeks. Shaped like a cup, its crests and crevices ripened, taking on an amber hue, like sun-damaged newsprint. The edges of its felty borders have begun to fray and the elastic headband lost its spring weeks ago, now coiling in on itself.
I also am cheap and averse to spending money on single-use items that are designed to be tossed into trashcans. So I donated blood at the American Red Cross, not because I am a good person or because the organization offers complementary apple juice boxes. Rather, I returned for the free face masks the agency leaves inside its entryway.
Theirs were considerably more comfortable. The headbands hug the back of the skull, rather than relying on ear loops that claw at one’s ears. I plucked a handful while leaving my appointments and guarded these treasures zealously. But I am down to my last one.
I have been meaning to donate again so I can steal some more, but as masks are no longer required in most places, I keep putting it off.
My current mask has traveled with me on two vacations, to a workplace social and a funeral, which is more than a lot of friends can say. But like the pandemic, parting with this companion, whose presence I’ve come to rely on, has been unexpectedly difficult.
It would feel like walking into a bar wearing nothing but my birthday suit.