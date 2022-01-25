The mask that covers the facial deformities on Erik, the Phantom of the Opera, ranged from Lon Chaney’s 1925 total-face covering (including a strange fabric flap over his mouth) to Claude Rains’ 1943 blue-white covering over three-quarters of his face and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s version, in which Erik wore a white half mask.
The changes in anti-COVID-19 masks have been just as wide-ranging. But it seems settled now that N95 and KN95 masks are the most effective in protecting you — and others — from infection. Problem is that some are counterfeit and offer no more than a 20% screen from COVID-19 viruses. That’s the finding of the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which tests masks to make sure the comply with filtration rate standards. In a recent test, more than 6% didn’t pass NIOSH inspection. So ...
To be sure masks are effective, check for the TC number on N95 masks. The marking will say TC — followed by three numbers and then two numbers and a lot number. The authentic N95s also have a double head strap. KN95 masks should be marked with GB 2626-2019 then a space and then KN95. If they don’t have that printed on the face of the mask, it is not made to conform to the standard for filtration and protection.
So stay safe. COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots, social distancing, hand washing and reliable N95 and KN95 masks are your ticket to a happy new year.
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.