Bell Tower Theater’s 10th annual high school show will be “Godspell — 2023 Revised Version.”
Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host auditions from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Call-backs will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. The show will be directed by Bell Tower artistic associate Sue Flogel.
Based on the Gospel according to St Matthew, “Godspell” follows the last days of Jesus and includes musical versions of several well-known parables. The new version is a retelling of the original, revised with contemporary references and new arrangements.
Bell Tower Theater is seeking performers and crew members who are in eighth through 12th grades during the 2022-2023 school year. The cast will include 20 to 24 people, and the crew will include five to eight people. Those auditioning or interested in signing up for crews should come to the Bell Tower Theater on March 31 or April 1 during the designated times. It is not necessary to make an appointment.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.belltowertheater.net for more details and to download music, monologue information and the audition form.
The program is free of charge to all kids. Rehearsals will be weekday evenings from Wednesday, April 10, to Monday, June 14, with some Sunday afternoons or evenings. Performances will be Thursday-Sunday, June 15-25. Full rehearsal and performance schedules are available on the website.
