Bell Tower Theater’s 10th annual high school show will be “Godspell — 2023 Revised Version.”

Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host auditions from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Call-backs will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. The show will be directed by Bell Tower artistic associate Sue Flogel.

