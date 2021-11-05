11052021-cur-gratitude

“Love,” oil on canvas by RoseAnn Derks, is the cover of the latest flip book.

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts has launched its latest virtual exhibit, “Gratitude.”

Eighteen artists from the tri-states share their artistic perspectives on the topic through an online flipbook that reflects gratitude toward nature, friends, families, pets and beauty.

Many of the pieces are available for purchase.

The flip book can be viewed at www.galena

centerforthearts.com, where there also is a gratitude-themed photographic montage presented by Bob Rivoire.

For more information, contact the gallery manager at gallerymanager@galena

centerforthearts.com.

