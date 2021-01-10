What's it worth on eBay? Zeroids out of this world

Recently while working on a home that had been abandoned for more than four years, we did a lot of tossing, but these two little guys jumped out of the trash to say, “Sell me!”
We cleaned them up and found them to be Zeroids made by IDEAL toy company from the 1960s. Anything vintage robots seems to catch the interest of collectors on eBay.
One is called Zerak and the other is Zogg. Each was posted to a seven-day auction cycle on eBay starting at $99.99.
One sold for his opening bid the other sold for $415.88. Together they generated a value on eBay of $515.87.
Can you tell which won sold for the most? Your hint is the one that is the color of money. Zerak will travel to France as his final destination while Zogg gets a first-class ticket to Pennsylvania.