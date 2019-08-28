“The Challenge,” 8 p.m. on MTV
Fourteen determined American players square off against the same number of UK opponents in a jungle setting for their share of a $1 million grand prize in the special 90-minute season premiere of this hit reality competition series. Whichever team prevails in tonight’s premiere gets first pick from the lineup of “reinforcements,” a pool of all-stars that includes Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Dee Nguyen.
“Magical Land of Oz,”
8:30 p.m. on PBS
Don’t look for author L. Frank Baum’s Dorothy and her friends in this visually stunning new nature docuseries, which celebrates the breathtaking diversity of environments and ecosystems in the continent Down Under: Australia. The hour opener “Land” explores how the animals of Australia have learned to survive in harsh conditions.