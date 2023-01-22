Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. Babel, R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
7. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
8. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
10. Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries, Heather Fawcett, Del Rey
11. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press1
12. Age of Vice, Deepti Kapoor, Riverhead Books
13. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
14. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
15. Stella Maris, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness, Robert Waldinger, M.D., Marc Schulz, Ph.D, Simon & Schuster
9. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
10. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
11. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
12. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
13. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
14. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
15. Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World, Lauren Fleshman, Penguin Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
10. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
11. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
13. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
14. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka, Norton
15. The Secret History, Donna Tartt, Vintage
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The January 6th Report, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al., Celadon Books
5. “You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People, Aubrey Gordon, Beacon Press
6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
7. The January 6 Report, The January 6th Committee, Harper Paperbacks
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
12. The January 6th Report: Findings from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, The January 6 Select Committee, Random House
13. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
14. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
15. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. And Then There Were None, Agatha Christie, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
3. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
6. Pokémon Visual Companion: Fourth Edition, DK Children
7. Matilda, Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake (Illus.), Puffin
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
10. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
11. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
12. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
13. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
14. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
8. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney-Hyperion
9. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Nine Liars, Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books
13. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gomez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
5. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
6. Construction Site: You’re Just Right, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
7. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
12. Peekaboo Rex!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
13. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
