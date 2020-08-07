MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host its 13th annual gala on Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event — which features an auction and is the largest fundraiser for the theater company — will take place virtually.
Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items online, as well as via phone and email in advance. Items will feature dinners, theater events, themed baskets and more.
This year’s Fund the Need auction will include remodeling actor cabins, as well as other projects at the theater.
Entertainment will feature music and company members from throughout Timber Lake Playhouse’s 59-year history. The theater’s 2021 60th anniversary season also will be announced.
Ticket holders will receive a TLP Gala Party in a Box in the mail prior to the event. The box will be filled with items to help make the gala festive.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at timberlakeplayhouse.org. The box office is closed, but those interested can call 815-244-2035 and leave a message. Messages are answered weekly.