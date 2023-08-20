Welcome back for our final roundup of the new (or at least new to me) board games I’ve played in the past year.
Board games are a pretty important part of my week as they provide both quality time with my wife and a weekly game night that’s become a beloved tradition in the past decade or so.
I don’t often address the 5 ton cardboard elephant in the room in this column, so it seemed like it was past time I spill a little ink on the world of dice-chucking and card-flopping.
Last month, I took a look at the games Cat in the Box and Terraforming Mars. Today, we’ll be talking about Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic and a little gem that’s taken board games enthusiasts by storm.
Dune: Imperium
With the “Dune: Part Two” movie a few months out, yet, there’s one way you can experience a new take on Frank Herbert’s classic right now. Dune: Imperium is a worker placement game that uses some fun deck-building and combat to stand apart from the pack.
The flavor of the science fiction classic is on full display, here. Each player takes the role of a noble house attempting to make the spice flow on the desert planet Arrakis. The game is themed on the movies, so if you’ve been hankering to play as Timothée Chalamet in cardboard form, this is your chance.
The “Dune” novels have a long history of well-regarded tie-ins in other media, with the possible exception of David Lynch’s sometimes ill-regarded 1984 movie. That includes a 1979 board game that is often considered a classic.
Why does “Dune” spawn so many interesting children (pun intentional)? Because no matter what medium, the universe of Dune can’t help but drip with atmosphere.
Try it if: The thought of playing a Kwisatz Haderach card and laughing maniacally as you proclaim, “Fear is the mind-killer” appeals to you.
Wingspan
You might have noticed a bit of a theme in the prior entries. To whit, I have a strong affinity for science fiction.
Not so with my favorite game that I’ve been introduced to in the past year.
Wingspan is the perfect combination of theme to mechanics and strategic depth to casual enjoyment. Plus, it has some very pleasingly crafted wooden bird eggs that are a key part of gameplay.
At its simplest, you’re a bird enthusiast who’s looking to attract the best, most beautiful and most exotic birds to your wildlife preserve. Using an array of habitats, food choices and a little bit of luck, after four rounds you could be the best ornithology devotee there is.
Yes, it’s a game where you win via points. Yes, it’s a resource game. Yes, it’s an engine-building game. And, yes, these are all things you’ve (no doubt) seen in countless other board games before.
But, it’s the way it all comes together with pleasing art, a satisfying challenge and more bird facts than you can shake a semiplume at that makes it tops in my book.
You’ll be spewing forth facts about perplexing scrubwrens, tinkling cisticolas and hoaring pufflegs in no time.
Try it if: Seriously, it’s great for just about anyone. Very young children might have a hard time with it (there is a fair amount of reading), but even then, an interest in birds and a little parental help might pull you through.
If you’ve got a hankering for a game night with friends and family, look no further than Cat in the Box, Terraforming Mars, Dune: Imperium or Wingspan. You won’t be disappointed.