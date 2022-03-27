With National Library Month approaching, I’ve been reading books about books — the pleasure of reading squared. Here are faves, old and new:
“The Sentence”: A new novel by Minnesota writer and independent bookstore owner Louise Erdrich had me with the first three sentences: “While in prison, I received a dictionary. It was sent to me with a note. This is the book I would take to a deserted island.”
The inmate in the novel becomes a bookstore owner after her sentence is commuted, and she must contend with the ghost of her least favorite customer, who haunts the store. With a certain rough grace, “The Sentence” touches on the George Floyd case, the pandemic and most of all redemption.
“The Night Bookmobile”: After having snottily dismissed graphic novels as comic books, I got my comeuppance reading Audrey Niffenegger’s story of a woman who searches for a disappearing library on wheels. It appears only at night, full of every book she ever read.
It made me reflect on all the books I’ve loved, from being captivated by Mother Goose while perched on my grandmother’s lap, to sobbing over “Love Story” on a futon in college, to finishing Margaret Atwood’s stringent book of poems, “Dearly,” in a recliner last week.
In recent years, I couldn’t put down “The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek” — I descaled the brewer on my coffee machine with one hand while turning pages with the other.
It’s the inspiring tale of a young African American woman with a rare genetic condition that turns her skin blue. She finds freedom and meaning by joining FDR’s Pack Horse Library Project of Kentucky, riding horseback up treacherous mountain trails to deliver books to hill people who have little access to them.
Want to set your soul on fire? Read (or re-read) Ray Bradbury’s sizzling “Fahrenheit 451,” named for the temperature at which paper burns. It presents a dystopian future in which books are illegal and vigilantes are encouraged to find books to ignite.
“There are worse things than burning books,” Bradbury once wrote. ”One of them is not reading them.” I concur.
Prefer nonfiction? Check out Susan Orleans’ “The Library Book.” It’s about the unsolved mystery of who set the most catastrophic fire in library history to the Los Angeles Public Library 26 years ago this month. It’s also a love story about libraries and the author’s lifelong affair with books.
Because it’s a doorstopper, give yourself permission to skip around. (In an instance of reader’s kismet, I listened to all 12 hours of an audio version during a marathon drive from Iowa to Denver, pulling up at my friend’s home shortly after the final sentence.)
Reader, what book would you take to a desert island?