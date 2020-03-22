Movie: “The Greatest Showman,” 7 p.m. on FX
Aussie filmmaker Michael Gracey made a very big splash with his feature directorial debut on this 2017 blockbuster, which overcame mixed reviews to become the fifth-highest-grossing live-action musical of all time. The song, “This is Me,” was nominated for an Oscar.
“When Calls the Heart,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
In the new episode, “An Unexpected Gift,” the whole community is abuzz when a mystery admirer leaves a bouquet of flowers on Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) doorstep. She suspects either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally) may be behind the mysterious delivery. Elsewhere, Rosemary and Lee (Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith) organize bachelor and bachelorette parties for Jesse and Clara (Aren Buchholz, Eve Bourne). Jack Wagner and Martin Cummins also star.
Movie: “Killer Dream Home,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Jules and Josh are over the moon when they find what looks very much like their dream house on a magnificent estate in this 2020 thriller. Eager to move in, they hire Morgan, a beautiful decorator, to handle the interior design. What they don’t know is that Morgan has a secrethistory with the house — and she literally would kill to make it her own. Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca and Brooke Butler star.
“Duncanville,” 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Jack and Annie (voices of Ty Burrell, Amy Poehler) try to rekindle the passion of their youth by visiting a 1980s-themed club to celebrate their anniversary, but wind up realizing their maturity might not be so boring after all in the new episode, “Sister, Wife.”
“The Rookie,” 9 p.m.
on ABC
Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) day gets off to a notably bad start when he learns that his identity has been stolen, a frustrating turn of events that could jeopardize his position as a police officer in the new episode, “Hand-Off.” Elsewhere, Sgt. Casey (Richard T. Jones) likewise finds himself painfully tested, as he is forced to confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of a man who shot Casey and murdered his partner.