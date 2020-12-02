Spider-Man has superhuman strength, speed, agility, stamina, coordination and endurance — all while wearing a mask that completely covers his nose and mouth. Now, that may seem to confirm his unique superpower abilities, but researchers from the University of Saskatchewan would disagree.
They were interested in seeing if wearing a COVID-protective, three-layer face mask while doing vigorous exercise compromised oxygen uptake or increased the rebreathing of carbon dioxide, depriving blood and muscles of needed oxygen and making it difficult to perform well. Their findings, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health: nope.
Measurements of study participants who were wearing a surgical mask, a cloth mask or no mask revealed no differences for arterial oxygen saturation, tissue oxygenation, rating of perceived exertion or heart rate at any time during the exercise tests.
The researchers stress that these findings are especially important for folks who worry about doing themselves harm while working out with a mask, those who are moving their workouts inside to gyms during cold weather, and anyone playing sports (they mention hockey, which they say seems particularly risky for transmission of the virus without masks). But if you’re still uncomfortable exercising while wearing a mask, our suggestion: Try out new mask styles, fabrics and degree of adjustability.
Getting through the winter months without contracting COVID and getting regular exercise is essential for a happy new year and a healthy you. And you have a great chance of doing both if you wear a mask!
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
