Prairie du Chien, Wis.-native Kevin Kluesner’s first published book, “The Killer Sermon,” dives right into thriller territory with its opening scene — the murder of a reproductive rights physician by a rooftop sniper who leaves behind a crucifix covered in blood.
Kluesner said while the controversial topic is the catalyst for the book’s first murder and those that follow, it’s not a book that will preach about the subject.
“I didn’t consciously pick abortion,” Kluesner, who now lives in New Berlin, Wis., said. “Abortion is one of those issues that is always in the American consciousness. Sometimes it’s on the back burner, sometimes on the front burner, but it’s always there.”
The protagonists of “The Killer Sermon” are Cole Huebsch, an FBI agent based in the Milwaukee, Wis., field office and Michele Fields, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Michele’s assignment and Cole’s case are one and the same, but their politics regarding the issue are not aligned.
“Those characters have very different views of this divisive issue,” Kluesner said. “But they have to put those views aside so they can solve this case.”
The titular “killer sermon” is delivered by an aging priest who, suffering from burnout and thoughts of suicide, delivers a scathing Christmas morning homily that the killer takes literally.
“I don’t think anybody will read this book and change their minds about this issue because I didn’t write it for that reason,” Kluesner said. “But I hope the takeaway is that words matter. Your words can take on a meaning and a velocity that was never intended. And no matter how big our differences are on divisive issues, we have to respect each other.”
The author said the idea for “The Killer Sermon” came to him 20 years ago.
“I had 45,000 words,” he said. “They were like scenes in my head, but I had no idea how to connect them all.”
It was best-selling author Stephen King’s memoir “On Writing” that set things in motion toward a completed novel for Kluesner.
“One of the things (King) said was that amateurs wait for inspiration and writers write,” he said. “That really struck me.”
Following King’s advice to set aside time each day to do nothing but write, Kluesner finished the book in four months. Level Best Books, a Maryland-based, women-owned publishing company, signed Kluesner to a three-book deal featuring Agent Cole Huebsch and reporter Michele Fields.
“I know where the next two are going already,” Kluesner said. “I call them societal thrillers because they’re about issues that matter to people. I don’t have an agenda one way or the other. I just want to write an entertaining story.”
Following the old adage, “Write what you know,” Kluesner set his story in several Wisconsin towns, and even mentions the Telegraph Herald in his book.
“My first job outside of working at Geisler’s Blue Heaven Supper Club, which my parents owned, was delivering the TH,” he said. “I must have been pretty good at sales because the first (fishing) rod and reel I owned I won by selling the most new subscriptions.”
Kluesner, who has worked as a health care administrator for 40 years, recently was appointed site administrator for the Mental Health Emergency Center, a joint venture between Milwaukee’s four large health care systems. The center is expected to open in May.
But writing will always be a big part of who he is.
“I came out of school with a journalism degree and thought I was going to be like Woodward and Bernstein,” he said. “I talked my way into a PR job, worked there for 14 months, then walked across the street to the hospital and took a job in their public affairs office. And I just fell in love with it. But I never quit thinking of myself as a writer.”
A book signing for “The Killer Sermon” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 125 S. Wacouta Ave. A Q&A with Kluesner will be held at noon.
For more information on Kluesner and “The Killer Sermon,” visit www.kevinkluesner.net.