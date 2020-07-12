What's it worth on eBay? Broken clock sells for $1,426

We posted this pocket watch at auction on eBay for 10 days, with an opening bid of $249. We had nine people enter 19 bids during the course of the auction that ended with a final price of $1,426.
This auction was for an Elgin pocket watch, size 16 with 15 jewels. It had a lever set function.
Normal pocket watches of this era sell in the $100-$400 range. What gave this watch its value was the stamp inside the case of 14k.
Most pocket watches are gold plated. This watch carried the gold hallmark of 14k, which gave it much more value.
Even though the case was broken, the dial face was cracked, and it did not run, this watch carried its value.
It was repairable, and the gold content in the case of 58% drove the final price.