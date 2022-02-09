Olive Oyl, Popeye’s sweetheart, first appeared in 1919 in a comic strip called “Thimble Theater.” Ten years later, the strip was renamed “Popeye.” That makes Ms. Oyl 103 years old — a wonderful testimony to the life-extending benefits of her namesake, olive oil.
And now, a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reveals just how powerfully olive oil protects you from a whole range of health woes. Looking at data on more than 92,000 men and women over a stretch of 28 years, the researchers found that “replacement of margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil was associated with lower risk for total and cause-specific mortality.” Furthermore, a diet that includes approximately half a tablespoon of olive oil daily may cut risk for cardiovascular death and all-cause death by 19%; death from cancer by 17%; from neurodegenerative disease by 29%; and respiratory disease by 18%.
Mamma mia! Time to make your tuna sandwich with olive oil instead of mayo; to drizzle EVOO on your bagel and lox (add some chopped basil, too) and your baked potato; to switch to non-dairy cheeses; and to saute and bake with olive oil instead of other fats.
For a great selection of recipes using olive oil check out my “What to Eat When Cookbook.” There’s Smokin’ Baba Kalamat (a version of baba ghanoush), Artichoke Cream (Crema Di Carciofi) and Linguine with Mushroom “Bacon,” Onion & Tomato (When Way Amatriciana); and Wood-Grilled Wild Sockeye Salmon.