There’s more to winter than the tilt of the Earth’s axis. It’s a warm feeling on a cold night. It’s the quiet glow of sodium yellow lamps on freshly fallen snow. It’s that “hygge” coziness that’s sailed across the Atlantic and taken up root, courtesy of Norway and Denmark.
For the tri-states the winter also is a state of mind — one that takes up a significant portion of our year and includes many beloved traditions.
From Santa’s descent down the Fenelon Place Elevator to Reflections in the Park and beyond, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate this season.