Relay for Life Dubuque is selling cupcakes for a fundraiser.

Relay for Life of Dubuque is selling six-packs of Scratch Cupcakery cupcakes, through Wednesday, May 27.

Each six-pack sells for $15 to $20 and contains an assortment of flavors. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Dubuque will earn 40% for every pack sold. Money raised will help support the mission of the American Cancer Society to include cancer research, education, advocacy and patient services.

Pickup is set for mid-June.

For more information, visit the Relay for Life of Dubuque Facebook page or www.relayforlife.org/dubuqueia.

