Annie Meehan was not handed life’s kindest hand.
A child of seven, she was raised by a single mother who struggled with an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness, according to Meehan. It resulted in 83 moves by the time she was 18.
She had an abusive father who, before leaving the family, told Meehan that being “sexy” might be her only redeeming attribute.
The toll it initially took on Meehan sent her down a similar spiraling path — addiction, welfare and fighting against the judgmental voice inside her head that told her she was “worthless and stupid.”
However, a fork in the road would come from an unlikely source.
“For me, it was an unplanned pregnancy and faith,” Meehan said in a phone interview. “I knew that I didn’t want to repeat the cycle in the way I was raised. I wanted to be the exception. To do that, I had to stop telling myself the lies I had been conditioned to tell myself. And we all do this, telling ourselves we’re never smart, never worthy.”
And so, she made a choice. That choice led her down the path of sobriety, counseling and eventually, embracing recovery.
Meehan began working for an investment banking company, where she remained for nine years. Called to the world of wellness, she later owned and operated a pair of fitness franchise locations and began speaking on the topics of health and wellness. After sharing her story and its inspiring life lessons with audiences, she was encouraged to put pen to paper.
The woman who once struggled with reading and writing due to receiving limited education today is the award-winning author of five motivational books, including “Be the Exception: Your 7 Steps to Transformation.” She also is an internationally renowned public speaker.
Meehan plans to bring her message to individuals who have found themselves in challenging situations at a new event hosted by Opening Doors in Dubuque titled, “Filling Your Cup.”
The inaugural breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque ballroom. The cost is $35 and includes breakfast, a copy of “Be the Exception” and coffee-themed gift bag.
Ann Lorenz, development and marketing director for Opening Doors, described Meehan as an ideal voice to resonate with individuals served by Opening Doors.
“It’s just the kind of message we need for many of the women we serve,” she wrote in an email.
Since 2000, Opening Doors has assisted women and children transitioning out of homelessness through Teresa Shelter, which offers emergency and extended stay programs; Maria House, which offers transitional housing for up to two years; and Francis Apartments, which offers income-based, affordable housing and support services.
Meehan said the opportunity to share what she has gleaned from life’s lessons with organizations like Opening Doors can be particularly meaningful for those who need to experience a real-life example.
“So much of it comes down to a choice to be better, not bitter,” she said. “Even through the greatest and darkest challenges, there are ways to find hope in the hopelessness. Life can be tough, but it’s much more fun to choose to be happy.”
The steps Meehan outlines in “Be the Exception” highlight how to let go of anger and resentment, how to exercise self-love and how to grow as a person — aspects she said many have paid greater attention to in the wake of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the topic of brain health being addressed more openly.
“Part of my work when speaking to an audience is letting them know that it’s OK to be feeling what they are feeling, whatever that is,” she said. “Maybe it’s depletion, grief, a lack of energy. But rather than telling ourselves the lies that we tell — that we’re just lazy — we need to understand where those feelings are coming from, acknowledge and give ourselves the permission to feel them and understand the choices we have to make the best of our situation when we approach ourselves from a place of love and not fear.”
Meehan — who today is a mother of three adult children and calls the Minneapolis area home with her husband and two dogs — said she is most hopeful her abundant speaking engagements offer a message during a time when people need to hear it.
“I just hope I share something that someone needs to hear and can offer a supportive start to their day,” she said. “Everyone’s experience and challenge is unique, so I always hope they take with them whatever resonates most.”
