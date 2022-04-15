The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 20-24. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “We Burn Like This”
Genre: Feature-length drama.
Country: USA.
Run time: 81 minutes.
Director: Alan Waksman.
Writer: Alana Waksman.
Producers: Nick Armian, Eleanor Nett, Alana Waksman, Marshall Granger and Jeri Rafter.
Online: www.weburnlikethis.com
Synopsis: When 22-year-old Rae, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is targeted by Neo-Nazis in Billings, Mont., her ancestors’ trauma becomes real.
Inspired by true events, this coming-of-age drama from Fairfield, Iowa, native Alana Waksman shows the inherited effects of historical trauma, and the strength of survival and healing.
Behind the scenes: Iowa native Alana Waksman is excited that her debut is making its Iowa premiere at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
“I’ve been developing it for seven years,” she said. It’s played at over 20 festivals in the last year both nationally and internationally, and has garnered five awards.”
Waksman, a descendant of Holocaust survivors from Poland, made the film after an incident following the 2016 election. She found herself wanting to sort through her Jewish identity, the effects of inheriting historical trauma and to explore self-acceptance and self-love.
“The day after the election, Neo-Nazi pamphlets showed up on the doorsteps of Har Shalom Synagogue in Billings, Montana, where I was living at the time,” she said. “For the first time in my life, my family’s history was suddenly very real.”
Waksman never met her grandparents, who were taken from their homes in 1942 and survived forced labor camps in Russia as young teenagers. After the war, they found themselves at a displaced persons camp in Germany, where her father was born. Eventually, the young family emigrated to Brooklyn, N.Y.
“My grandparents were proud to be Americans,” she said. “But my father grew up ashamed of his immigrant and Jewish identities as it was often the reason he was singled out, threatened and bullied.”
Waksman hopes her film will generate conversations about the effects of historical trauma and solutions to break the cycle.
“I hope there will be important, topical discussions about micro- and macro-aggressions toward the Jewish community and beyond,” she said. “That it gives a glimpse into understanding having compassion for someone like Rae.”
The film features Madeleine Coughlan (“The Rookie) as Rae and Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) as her Native American roommate, Chrissy B.