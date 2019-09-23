If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Sept. 23
Learn to Grow Mushrooms with Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn about growing mushrooms and small scale log inoculation with Christopher and Emily Appelman, of Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery. Details: www.facebook.com/stonehollowgardens15.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
John Corson Smith: Builder, General, Politician, Freemason. 7-8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Cory RItterbusch presents an overview of the life of Galena resident and the accomplished Civil War general who built prominent buildings in Galena. Details: 815-777-0200 and www.galenalibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Books and Brews. 6:30-8 p.m., Charlotte’s Coffeehouse, 1104 White St. For ages 18 and older. Each month, this new book club will meet at a different location in Dubuque County. Discuss books over your favorite brew — soda, coffee or beer. Details: www.charlottescoffeehouse.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29
GermanFest. City of Guttenberg, Iowa, various locations. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and a vendor market will be open Friday and Saturday. Other features will be live music, a biergarten, German dancing, the Wiener Dog Dash, hammerschlingen and more. Details: www.guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest.
49th annual Warren Pumpkin Festival. Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, High Street, Warren, Ill. The festival will include a parade, carnival rides, arts and crafts, live music, food and drink for purchase, kids tractor pulls, lawn mower races and more. Details: 815-745-9011 and tinyurl.com/y2c9d2eh.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.