What's it worth on eBay? Vintage comic books draw a lot of attention

Every Monday, one of my first tasks is to find an item that we have sold to share with you here on “What’s it Worth on eBay.”
Up early to prepare for an estate sale, I was watching the local news to see what the weather forecast was for the week. During the broadcast, a story was shared about a comic book that was expected to sell for more than a million dollars.
That issue was printed in 1939 by Detective Comics and sold for just 10 cents. With only 40 believed to exist, this comic was the first printed appearance of Batman, which was the beginning of our present-day popularity with superheroes.
Today’s comic was found in a box inside of a storage unit that we recently purchased. The box contained more than 20 supersized comics from DC and Marvel.
This issue sold for $2 when first printed in 1976. We offered this book at auction and it sold for $49.95, not as many zeros but a good price for a comic that is less than 50 years old.
If you have comics printed from 1938 to 1956 — considered the Golden Age of Comics — we would love to help you find their best value on eBay.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
