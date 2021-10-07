Since dedicating its custom-crafted pipe organ last May, University of Dubuque players of the instrument haven’t been shy in showcasing its vast musical capabilities inside Heritage Center.
But through teaching, solo recitals and performances alongside other ensembles, an additional opportunity to hear the organ in all its glory will begin this month.
Stephen Hamilton will help launch UD’s John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series with a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Ahead of that, he’ll instruct a repertoire masterclass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., as well as a workshop about service music repertoire from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Both will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, and are free and open to the public.
Named for its donors, UD Trustee John Butler and wife Alice, the series aims to highlight some of the heavyweights in the organ performance world.
An Iowa native now residing in Minneapolis, Hamilton has been touted as a highly sought-after virtuoso of the instrument, with international tours that include concerts at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, and St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Closer to home, appearances at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, Ind., and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, Ore., have prominently featured Hamilton, in addition to hundreds of solo recitals throughout the United States.
Despite a deep well of experience, Hamilton said performing on the Dobson-built organ at UD will offer a fresh perspective.
“Every instrument has its own idiosyncrasies,” Hamilton said in a phone interview. “It’s like driving a different car than what you might be used to. The gear shifts and buttons are in different places. From instrument to instrument, it’s new and exciting. From what I understand of the organ in Dubuque, it’s very large, with very good acoustics, and that it produces some really beautiful sounds. I’m looking forward to hearing it and getting the opportunity to play it.”
Among the musical selections featured during Hamilton’s Sunday performance will be pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Cèasar Franck, Marcel Duprè and others who have inspired Hamilton throughout his 50-year career that began in Boone.
“I had a wonderful piano teacher in Boone, and one afternoon after my lesson, she invited me to walk with her to the church two blocks away so that she could let the organ tuner in,” Hamilton said. “When I walked in, in the front there was all these pipes, and the console was right there. I said, ‘What is this?’ My teacher replied, ‘Would you like to hear it?’ For me, the sound was thrilling. I still remember how taken I was with the instrument.”
Hamilton would go on to study with legendary organists such as Russell Saunders, Arthur Poister and Marie-Claire Alain before emerging as esteemed performer in his own right, featured on the national radio programs, “Pipedreams” and “Pipes, Pedals and Pistons.”
Maintaining an active performance schedule, he also is the minister of music emeritus at the Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) in New York City, has conducted the semi-professional Holy Trinity Choir and was artistic director of Music at Holy Trinity, the church’s subscription concert series, for 20 years.
Equally at home as an educator, Hamilton has been a member of the artist faculties of Hunter College, Manhattan School of Music and Queens College. He frequently lectures on topics related to church music, as well as organ pedagogy, performance and interpretation. His classes on aspects of church service playing also have been featured at the Church Music Conference of the University of the South and by the publishers MorningStar, Oxford and Augsburg. Additionally, Hamilton’s church music repertoire classes have been presented at seven National Conventions of the American Guild of Organists.
It’s something he is eager share with UD’s organ students.
“I’m very passionate about the church repertoire class,” Hamilton said. “Many music stores no longer carry organ music. So, it’s hard for those who play the instrument to get new ideas about how to approach older repertoire or be introduced to new repertoire. It’s really very valuable.”
He also looks forward to helping mold those younger musicians as they continue their organ studies.
“I very much enjoy teaching,” Hamilton said. “Since I started playing so early in life, I can understand really well that all budding organists are on a career path to somewhere. And people at various levels benefit from a different perspective. Maybe that’s using a different fingering in the playing of a passage of music. Master classes are a wonderful way to bring students from a wide range of experience together to learn from one another and to watch get different ideas about technique.”
As the debut artist of the recital series, Hamilton praised UD officials, as well as the Butlers for their gift to the community.
“The organ and that hall is an extremely generous gift,” he said. “There are few communities that have this good an instrument. People go through their whole lives never getting to hear, play or teach from such a beautiful instrument. The impact this brings to the arts community in Dubuque is phenomenal.”