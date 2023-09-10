Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride, Riverhead Books
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
6. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
12. Masters of Death, Olivie Blake, Tor Books
13. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
14. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
15. None of This Is True, Lisa Jewell, Atria Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
7. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
8. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
9. Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, Mercury Stardust, DK
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. The Deadline: Essays, Jill Lepore, Liveright
12. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, DK
13. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
14. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
15. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury, Drew Gilpin Faust, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
5. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin
8. Assistant to the Villain, Hannah Nicole Maehrer, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
10. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
11. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
12. A Little Life, Hanya Yanagihara, Anchor
13. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
14. A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
15. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
8. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
11. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
12. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison, Ben Macintyre, Crown
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Vintage
5. A Haunting in Venice, Agatha Christie, Morrow
6. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
7. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Lost Library, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Mass, Feiwel & Friends
2. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
3. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
4. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
5. A Horse Named Sky, Rosanne Parry, Kirbi Fagan (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
6. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
7. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
11. Ghost Book, Remy Lai, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
14. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. Foxglove, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Her Radiant Curse, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
7. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
10. Pride and Prejudice and Pittsburgh, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
13. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
Children’s illustrated
1. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
4. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Boo! Bluey’s Halloween, Penguin Young Readers
7. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Bluey: Barky Boats, Penguin Young Readers
10. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
12. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
13. The Crayons Go Back to School, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic