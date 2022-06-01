If your birthday is today: Gather information that will help you incorporate new skills and knowledge into your everyday routine. By shaking off any uncertainty, you'll find it easier to leave the past behind you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your thoughts to yourself until you figure out what you want. Avoid letting someone talk you into shouldering added responsibilities. Be blunt about what you can do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A positive attitude will encourage a better outcome. A display of anger will dent your reputation. Focus on what's possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen, ask questions and verify facts. Set high expectations, and take an energetic approach to achieve your goals and attain happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) Experience is the best teacher. Dig in and try new things, participate in challenging exercises and test your intellect and skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotions will flare up and ruin your day if you aren't willing to compromise or acknowledge what others want. Look for solutions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't use force; use ingenuity. Think matters through to come up with alternatives. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick close to home and do whatever it takes to use your space constructively. Building a safe place to work, grow and excel will make it easier to reach your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Working toward a rewarding goal will encourage you to make prudent changes. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do something that makes you feel good. Present your idea to those you love and trust. Step away from those who ridicule you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Discipline will come in handy and help you terminate unhealthy situations. Revisit how you handle money, your lifestyle and love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll react too quickly. Think before you do something that makes you look bad. Keep busy, avoid trouble and get your facts straight before sharing information. Avoid talking too much.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't judge others or make a change without considering the consequences. Formulate what you want to do and map out a course that helps you dodge controversy and interference.
