The Galena Center for the Arts “Songwriters Showcase” will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts will host its monthly “Songwriters Showcase” on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Local songwriters are invited to perform their music in front a live audience, with open mic sign-up at 6 p.m. and music beginning at 6:30.
The venue is outdoors on the grounds of the new center location and 971 Gear St.
Attendees can bring a lawn chair. The event is free for all ages.
