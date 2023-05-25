If your birthday is today: You will discover how to get what you want. An enthusiastic approach to life will be met with success. Trust your instincts. Refuse to let uncertainty hold you back. Pay attention to detail and prepare to excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy where it will help the most. Share your thoughts and concerns with people affected by the decisions you make.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Handle your money with care. Don't help someone who wants to take advantage of you. Rethink the best way to make things better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone will try to exploit your generosity. It's OK to say no. It's up to you to build personal strength and confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be open to suggestions and you will find a new way to use your skills and knowledge. A talk with someone you want to spend more time with will lead to an exciting partnership.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A unique offering will encourage you to try something new. Put your energy where it counts. How you proceed will determine your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep a low profile and work quietly on what motivates you. Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your plans. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen to the truth. Walk away from disruptive people. Direct your energies toward setting yourself up for more opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take pride in your life. Make changes at home that are conducive to productivity and peace of mind. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a close look at your situation and how others respond to you. Proceed with honesty and the desire to make beneficial changes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take what you enjoy doing to the next level. Consider what will give you a competitive edge. Don't let fear limit your chances.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your plans reasonable. Protect against injury and illness. A lifestyle you can afford will ease stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Handle domestic matters carefully. You'll face opposition from someone eager to rearrange your plans. Do your best to get along and prepare to move forward alone if necessary.