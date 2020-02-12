ELIZABETH, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension will host a workshop, “Cooking Under Pressure: Air Fryers & Pressure Cooker,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St.
Organizers will discuss the pros and cons of using the air fryer or pressure cooker, offer helpful tips when using both and discuss healthy cooking options to help meet wellness goals.
There is a $5 fee to attend, and registration is required by Friday, Feb. 21, by calling 815-858-2273 or by visiting web.extension.illinois.edu/jsw.