Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Victory City, Salman Rushdie, Random House
5. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes, Harper
8. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
11. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
12. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
13. Don’t Fear the Reaper, Stephen Graham Jones, Gallery/Saga Press
14. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, Benjamin Stevenson, Mariner Books
15. Big Swiss, Jen Beagin, Scribner
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
4. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
10. 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster
11. Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life, Dacher Keltner, Penguin Press
12. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
13. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
14. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
15. Inciting Joy: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. Heart Bones, Colleen Hoover, Atria
11. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
15. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
5. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
6. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
7. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
8. “You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People, Aubrey Gordon, Beacon Press
9. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
10. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
13. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
14. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
15. The January 6th Report, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al., Celadon Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels, Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
3. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
4. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
5. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
8. Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel), Alan Gratz, Brent Schoonover (Illus.), Graphix
9. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
10. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
11. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
12. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
13. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
14. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young adult
1. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
2. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
6. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
7. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. The Davenports (An Indies Introduce Title), Krystal Marquis, Dial Books
10. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
14. How to Be a (Young) Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, Nic Stone, Kokila
15. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine: A Valentine’s Day Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Construction Site: You’re Just Right: A Valentine Lift-the-Flap Book, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Studio
5. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
6. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
7. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. Where Do Diggers Say I Love You?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Once Upon a Book, Grace Lin, Kate Messner, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Love from Llama Llama, Anna Dewdney, Grosset & Dunlap
15. Love, Escargot, Dashka Slater, Sydney Hanson (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
