The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Over My Dead Body.”
Genre: Drama short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 25 minutes.
Director: Meital Cohen Navarro.
Producers: Meital Cohen Navarro.
Writer: Meital Cohen Navarro.
Synopsis: When Isfahan, a young Jewish Persian-American woman, tells her parents that her fiancé is Muslim, they make her choose between him and them.
Behind the scenes: ”Over My Dead Body” is written, directed and produced by Israeli-born female director and writer Meital Cohen Navarro. It offers a window into the taboo subjects of religious intolerance and intermarriage outside of one’s culture.
“The choice that the heroine makes may seem controversial to some, but it’s a heart-wrenching and powerful decision that is becoming a new reality,” Cohen Navarro said.
The film won best narrative short film at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in March.
Shot in English and Farsi, the film features Muslim, Christian and Jewish actors. Mary Apick and Bahram Vatanparast, both stars of Persian cinema, play leading roles.
“Even though this story focuses on a Persian Jewish family, the narrative can be a considered a universal story,” Cohen Navarro said. “People from different cultural backgrounds can identify with and relate to their own potential personal or political conflicts.”
Cohen Navarro purposely left the ending of the conflict in her film open, even though the principles and beliefs behind those conflicts are often set in stone.
“I hope the film will help families with generational rifts to understand the other side of their own stories,” she said. “The parents will see the toll it has on their children through Isfahan’s devastation, and the younger generation will see the parents’ equally heartbreaking cultural challenges.”
“Over My Dead Body” will be screened with a block of short films at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Five Flags Theater.