Those taking a stroll along the Mississippi Riverwalk at the Port of Dubuque are likely to take notice of some new ambiance adding to the scenic surroundings.
Eleven new sculptures representing the creations of 13 local, regional and national artists recently were unveiled for the City of Dubuque’s annual Art on the River.
The works of art will remain along the river walk through late July 2023, encompassing the theme, “Crossing Bridges,” and speaking to “physical and metaphorical bridges,” as well as forming connections.
“In terms of getting to the theme, every year, our planning committee made up of city staff and community members gets together to start discussing the theme for the next year,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “‘Crossing ‘Bridges’ actually came from a community member who was not a part of this committee. But the idea resonated with all of us.”
With the hopes of bridging community divides made apparent through the COVID-19 pandemic, the political climate and the need for social justice reform, it also aims to illustrate the physical bridges that can be seen from the river walk.
“When you stand at the Port of Dubuque on the banks of the river, you see these three bridges that connect us to two other states,” Petersen-Brant said. “You see the train bridge that connects us to commerce and economic growth. It’s all kind of beautiful. Having that physical idea of a bridge was very helpful to the artists.”
Indeed.
Nearly half of this year’s Art on the River sculptures were newly created specifically for the theme and display.
“That’s never happened before,” Petersen-Brant said. “Usually, my role is to coordinate when a piece that has already been created will arrive and be installed. But this year, I was working with artists as many of the pieces were coming together and seeing various drafts of the design come to life. I was able to build some strong connections with artists, and that was very fulfilling and fun for me.”
Petersen-Brant said in addition to a clear and continuous theme that threads through each piece of the exhibition, she believes viewers will be struck by the use of vibrant colors and detailed expression.
“The true sense of the theme comes through, but I think people will definitely notice the use of color,” she said. “The complexity of the builds also speaks to the time and talent of these artists. In ‘Be Kind,’ you can see the various cuts and welds that make up the hand — even the veins the artist tried to capture.”
Here are the new works you can check out, each available for purchase.
The works of art
“Be Kind”
The artists: Joe and Terry Malesky, of Strafford, Mo.
The materials: Steel-finished, with enamel and clear coat.
The message: Designed exclusively for Art on the River in response to this year’s theme, a hand holding a vibrant display of blooms offers a gesture of kindness intended to “grow friendships, communities and love,” according to the artists’ statement. The sculpture represents the act of sharing, giving and gifting.
“Bell Bridge”
The artist: Evan Lewis, of Mineral Point, Wis.
The materials: Steel and aluminum.
The message: Another piece designed specifically for this year’s Art on the River theme, the sculpture mimics the shape of a bridge with kinetic features that move with the help of the wind, activating mallets that cause bells to ring.
“The Other Extreme”
The artist: Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa.
The materials: Welded steel finished with auto-grade paint, and natural stone.
The message: The sculpture brings opposites together, emphasizing its differences united in one piece. “It’s our differences that may cause unease at first, but we come to understand that by bridging our differences, we can come together to make the world and our communities vibrant and healthy,” the artist’s statement reads.
“Open Arms”
The artist: Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa.
The materials: Welded weathered steel.
The message: Curved abstract figures in two sizes are positioned to demonstrate “flow and openness.” According to the artist, “Flow, like the waters of the Mississippi River, but also the flow of the mind, implies an openness and ability to change, adapt to circumstances and being resilient. The sculptures appear calm, quiet and agile — qualities we must each possess as we arise each day to take on new challenges, ideas and perspectives.”
“Building Human Bridges”
The artist: Skip Willits, of Camanche, Iowa.
The materials: Steel.
The message: A winged figure takes flight over barriers to “a more peaceful and verdant world, where economic growth and community prosperity is an everyday occurrence,” the artist writes.
“Opportunity Arcs”
The artist: Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
The materials: Welded steel, finished with enamel and hot wax coating.
The message: Another piece designed specifically for this year’s Art on the River theme, the sculpture is a continuation of a series called, “Opportunity Doors,” based on the idea that “the best opportunities come through bad or less than ideal circumstances.” “If we take the opportunity to be patient and work through the difficult times,” the artist writes, “facing hardships and adversity with resiliency and fortitude can result in personal growth and new outlooks on life.”
“Low-Poly Open Heart”
The artist: Matthew Duffy, of Washington, D.C.
The materials: Enamel-coated, laser-cut and welded aluminum diamond plate.
The message: The work was inspired by the artist missing his wife while was she was on a trip to Japan. “Crossing divides created by physical absence and space is a hard thing, much like love, which, although a soft sentiment, takes strength, vulnerability and toughness,” reads the artist’s statement.
“Stranger Reduction Zone”
The artist: Timothy Flood, of Denver.
The materials: Commercial-grade pedestrian crosswalk hardware.
The message: The sculpture offers an interactive experience that encourages “new relationships and overcomes the apprehension that comes with considering someone to be a stranger.” Instead of a traditional walk signal, the sculpture features an image of two figures shaking hands. The crosswalk button contains the instructions, “Make eye contact,” “Say Hello,” “Push button for suggestions,” “No longer strangers.” When the button is pressed, a greeting in one of 13 languages plays.
“We are the Bridge”
The artist: Daniel Aldeman, of Dubuque.
The materials: Copper and other metals.
The message: Another piece designed specifically for this year’s Art on the River theme, rounded pieces of copper divide, yet connect copper hands that bridge the gap across the sculptural forms. These are accentuated by the light and movement of the sun and the moon. In considering how experiencing the sculpture will change for the viewer based on the time of the day, the artist hopes to inspire reflection on and appreciation of the viewer’s presence in the moment.
“Dance Diversity”
The artists: Gail Chavenelle, Alanda Gregory, Yara Lopez and Hieyler Talley, all of Dubuque.
The materials: Laser-cut and formed steel, finished with auto-grade paint.
The materials: The artists teamed up during the COVID-19 pandemic to collaborate on a “joyful work that expresses multiple cultures and voices.” The colorful grouping and the process involved in creating them aims to speak to “beauty that grows from cultivating new relationships and coming together to celebrate and acknowledge our differences.”
“Flowing Connections”
The artist: Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
The materials: Welded steel, finished with enamel and hot wax coating.
The message: Another piece designed specifically for this year’s Art on the River theme, the sculpture explores “a universal connectivity of people to one another, people to the land and to sometimes the manmade structures, such as bridges, that connect both together.” The bare metal parts imply bridge forms, while connecting to the flow of the Mississippi River. The colored arches formed from metal rod of different shapes and heights symbolize “a community made of people of all shapes, sizes and colors that share a common ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.