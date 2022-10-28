Event: “Peter and the Wolf,” University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Site: Babka Theatre, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the public; $10 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; $5 for the first ticket for UD students, with additional tickets $10; $9 for children; $5 for ages 3 and younger with a lap seat. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System (H-PALS) allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
- Eulenspiegel Puppets use large tabletop puppets and rod puppets to tell the classic tale of a young boy, his grandfather, his pets and the creatures that live in the meadow and the forest.
- Three puppeteers bring the fairy tale, written in 1936 by Sergei Prokofiev, to life.
- Eulenspiegel Puppeteers are known for “witty scripts, original and expressive puppet designs, evocative music, strong graphics and soft-sculpted, hand-dyed scenery,” according to a press release.
- Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre was founded in 1974 as a touring puppet troupe.
- Eulenspiegel Puppeteers have performed at six national Puppeteers of America Festivals; regional festivals; a national festival in the former German Democratic Republic; international festivals in Austria, Germany, Japan and the Czech Republic; and national festivals in Germany. Additionally, they have toured in Germany, Japan, Austria and 31 of the 50 states.
- Prior to the show, “Page to Stage: Peter’s Instruments” will take place through the Dubuque County Library. Participants who attend will make a homemade instrument and receive one free child’s admission with the purchase of an adult admission to “Peter and the Wolf.” Programs will take place for those in kindergarten through fifth grade from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch; from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch; and from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27, at the Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross Branch. Register by Thursday, Oct. 20, at www.dubcolib.org.
