Cringe.
That’s what our adult kids do occasionally when they read this column. I have embarrassed them often enough during the last 20 years of writing for the TH, but this column will take the cake, carry the day and win the prize.
Bite the bullet, kids. Mortification ahead.
I’m talking about my defense of the best worst television shows ever to flash across screens — those offering preposterous plots, hammy scripts and watery character development — those the critics slam before the opening credits roll.
Just in case you are interested in productions that lean toward quirky and diverse, check these out.
From yesteryear there’s “Dark Shadows” (1966-1971), a murky rip-off of Henry James’s “Turn of the Screw” short story. Ghosts, zombies, werewolves run amok in this gothic soap opera in Collinsport, Maine.
There are spirits behind the walls of the family castle hellbent on evil. It’s got it all— eerie music, abandonment and copious neck-biting.
It aired late afternoons when older brother Rob returned home from ditchdigging for the DPW. He was tall enough to reach the banana popsicles in the freezer.
One bite of a popsicle today brings it all back: evil eyes of 175-year-old Barnabas Collins, teeth marks and Rob.
“Creepy,” our kids say.
Unlike my other favorites, “Northern Exposure” earned numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards.
Flinging a piano from a giant trebuchet, appearances by American Indian spirit guide One Who Waits, DJ Chris in the Morning’s waxing poetics, and other uniques are hallmarks there in the Alaskan frontier where poor Dr. Fleishman had been sent to pay off his NYC medical school debts.
When the ice starts breaking here along the river, I am transported instantly to the citizens of Alaska and their unclothed version of the running of the bulls through the streets of Cicely.
“Too out-there,” the kids say.
Honoring Nichelle Nichols following her recent death, there is no character finer than “Star Trek’s” amazing Uhura.
And didn’t we all want to go where no one had gone before alongside William Shatner’s overplayed version of James T. Kirk and Spock’s “live long and prosper” split fingers?
I watched every episode eagerly hoping that the “automatic” doors might once again clip Kirk on the shoulder (because they were manually operated by earthling stagehands).
“Too cheesy,” the kids say.
My favorite is “Cop Rock,” a musical police procedural premiered in 1990. Created by Steven Bochco (“Hill Street Blues”), it was booted off the air after only one season.
In the opening episode, cops on a drug bust break into song as the criminals harmonize while being cuffed. Later episodes feature a jury belting out in full gospel vocals, “He’s guilty!” as the judge and lawyers dance.
Campy, you think? Yes, Cop Rock is ranked No. 8 in TV Guide’s Worst TV Shows. But wait.
Recall gang members dancing through NYC (“West Side Story”) and cowboys waltzing with their horses (“Oklahoma”). And they didn’t even have “Cop Rock’s” panache with Randy Newman singing over the opening credits.
With the plethora of screen entertainment featuring zombies, violence, scandal, drug dealing, hit men, reality conspiracy blather, and dancing cats, I’ll stick to cop rockin’!
