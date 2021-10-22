If your birthday is today: Be ready to compromise when dealing with domestic issues and family feuds. Use your strengths to bring people together and maintain balance, integrity and peace of mind. Intelligence and discipline, coupled with love and understanding, will help you excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Knowledge is power, and the more you know about and understand what's going on, the easier it will be to get others to see things your way. Set a budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An unexpected change will take you by surprise. It's better to be part of the solution than to be left behind. Listen carefully and make valid suggestions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Say no to temptation and risky offers. Advice will come from someone who has known you a long time. You'll come up with a plan that can help boost your income. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Spend more time at home nurturing relationships and making positive changes. Be innovative, put a budget in place and gather input from loved ones. Everything will go according to plan.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let an emotional incident slow you down or ruin your plans. Dedicate your time and money to something that will satisfy you and make a difference. Make a romantic gesture.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Examine the way you handle your money, and you'll come up with a way to save. Be careful how you treat others; a thoughtless gesture will cause trouble.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to how you look and present yourself to others. An offer will have more benefits than you anticipate, and your negotiation skills will help you get what you want. Don't be shy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Let your work speak for you. Putting pressure on someone who isn't going to budge is a waste of time. Focus on your accomplishments and on presenting what you have to offer with enthusiasm.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of business, and show everyone your skills, intelligence and capability. Refuse to let anyone put you down or steal your thunder.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take your time, observe what others do and say, and make adjustments that will help you reach your objective. Let your creative imagination lead the way, and you'll discover what brings you joy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Concentrate on what matters to you. Don't let the changes someone makes interfere with your train of thought or what you are pursuing. How well you perform and what you produce will be what count.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Expand your mind. Sign up for seminars, networking events, online presentations or anything else that will connect you to people you can learn from or count on for insight and knowledge.
