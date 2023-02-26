Reader, are you having as hard a time as I am keeping up on trends, slang, new terms and the acronyms used in texting?
In fact, I got so frustrated I created a new acronym for myself: GUKU (Giving Up on Keeping Up). What’s the use of learning to say something like “gingko balboa” — a supplement once touted for brain health, and now as out of style as skinny jeans, three square meals per day and AM radio?
Speaking of AM radio, I never much agreed with anything that Rush Limbaugh or Dr. Laura so vehemently had to say. Still, their unique brands of bombast surely did help the miles slip away while driving through say, Nebraska, or the bleaker parts of Saskatchewan.
Lately I was horrified to hear the term “buccal fat removal” (buccal is pronounced “buckle”). This is a startlingly popular form of plastic surgery for the lower cheeks. You will likely be as relieved as I am to learn that this is for the lower facial cheeks.
The procedure’s goal is to make a person’s face look slimmer and more sculpted. It’s mostly done for younger people. So you have to wonder if, decades from now, the person who has the surgery will look as gaunt as Ichabod Crane or Keith Richards. Then they might want their facial cheeks built back up again with fat from God knows where.
My new resolution to give up on keeping up came in handy, for example, when I learned that some young people I love and respect are practicing polyamory. Maybe I should have pretended that I heard the word as polyarmory, and then thanked them for their service to our country. Also, I can’t help wondering: How much practice does polyamory take?
Even feebler are my attempts to interpret slang and texting terms that are called “digispeak.” If someone mentions this term, don’t get confused and start talking louder because you thought they were asking you, “Didja speak?’
I suggest that if a friend tells you she’s enjoying Marie Kondo’s new book on creating harmony for her home through “kurashi,” nod knowledgeably. Don’t say you never even partook of it at a party but are glad they finally made it legal.
And if you text something mildly amusing and your friend replies ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), don’t express concern for her lower back. Much of digispeak is not to be taken literally.
Acronyms prevent particular difficulties. If someone uses JK (just kidding) when they text you, ignore it instead of exclaiming that John Kennedy is one of your favorite presidents, too. But whatever you do, don’t use the word “woke” — that one is already a yawner.
Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer.
