“Man With a Plan,” 7:30 p.m. on CBS Adam’s (Matt Leblanc) heart is in the right place in tonight’s Season 4 finale as he tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect 20th anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon in “Happy Ann-RV-sary.” Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacy Keach and Matt Cook also star.
“Don’t,” 8 p.m. on ABC Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott, this new game show is dedicated to proving that sometimes there’s great value in knowing when to do nothing. Each episode has members of a four-person team working together to build their collective winnings. If they fail one of their challenges, such as “Don’t Blink” or “Don’t Look Back” they don’t win money, but they also have to pay some ridiculous consequences.