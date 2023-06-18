Today is Sunday, June 18, the 169th day of 2023. There are 196 days left in the year. This is Father’s Day.
On this date:
• In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.
• In 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.
• In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.
• In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.”
• In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.
• In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.
• In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
• In 1986, 25 people were killed when a twin-engine plane and helicopter carrying sightseers collided over the Grand Canyon.
• In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Georgia v. McCollum, ruled that criminal defendants could not use race as a basis for excluding potential jurors from their trials.
• In 2003, baseball Hall-of-Famer Larry Doby, who broke the American League’s color barrier in 1947, died in Montclair, N.J., at age 79.
• In 2010, death row inmate Ronnie Lee Gardner died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)
• In 2011, Clarence Clemons, the saxophone player for the E Street Band who was one of the key influences in Bruce Springsteen’s life and music, died in Florida at age 69.
Today’s Birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 86. SirPaul McCartney is 81. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 71. Actor Carol Kane is 71. ARock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 57. R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 52. Singer-songwriter Country singer Blake Shelton is 47. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 45. Actor David Giuntoli is 43. Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 35. Actor Renee Olstead is 34. Actor Jacob Anderson is 33. Actor Willa Holland is 32.