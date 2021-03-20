I seem to be engaged in Lenten discipline, in spite of myself.
Lutherans typically don’t do Lenten discipline in the same way Catholics do -- give up something pleasurable (like meat or chocolate), and take on a specific effort to be holier and more charitable, usually with intentional self-denial.
Even though I don’t (usually) do it, Lenten discipline is still a good, God-pleasing idea, if it’s not carried out in a rigid, legalistic way, but done with prayer and without pride, and truly led by the Holy Spirit.
In my case, the Spirit seems to be moving through the trashiest, most tawdry show on network TV today -- a show I’m ashamed to admit I watch.
“The Bachelor.”
By now, I shouldn’t need to include a spoiler alert -- although I will, right here, for the few who don’t yet know the outcome of the show’s most recent season.
Here’s what happened:
The first man of color to be “The Bachelor,” Matt, picked a white woman, Rachael, then dumped her like rancid garbage, after photos and social media posts turned up showing her participating in activities, including an antebellum-themed fraternity party, that many consider to be insensitive and demeaning to people of color.
Rachael says she’s undergoing a process of repenting -- turning away from -- a culture of unjust privilege that she considered, until recently, to be “normal.”
And Bachelor Nation -- the pretentious, grandiose term that the TV franchise uses to describe itself -- claims to be doing the same.
Longtime host Chris Harrison lost his job, maybe permanently, after he gave an interview in which he appeared to defend Rachael’s actions.
Let me set aside, for the moment, my belief that racism is one sin of many for which Bachelor Nation needs to repent -- that, by turning courtship and relationship-building into a meat market and a pathetic quest for 15 minutes of fame, it has demeaned and degraded every bachelor and bachelorette it has touched.
Let me justify (OK, rationalize) my watching this tripe, by suggesting the possibility that the Holy Spirit has worked in Bachelor Nation.
It’s prompted me to think back to Dubuque in the 1990s, when the country watched, on national TV talk shows, Dubuque wrestling with race. As a community, we began to question whether the city’s nearly all-white culture was truly “normal,” truly just and truly pleasing to God.
The recent Bachelor Nation debacle also brought back my memory of a 1990s “March for Jesus” in Dubuque’s Washington Square.
These events were supposed to be triumphal and celebratory, and this one was -- until the crowd went quiet.
A white woman, who had been leading the throng in rah-rahs for Jesus, bowed her head, then said, in a faltering voice, that she sensed the Spirit leading her to confess her sin of bigotry against black people. Then, she made a similar confession of bigotry against Catholics.
I suspect a lot of people who were within earshot of that woman’s voice joined her in acknowledging, owning and turning away from their own bigotry. I know I did.
I do so now.
I don’t know where this Lenten discipline will lead me.
It starts with “I confess” and “I’m sorry.” It can’t end there.