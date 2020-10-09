If you live in Dubuque, “watershed” might be a word you hear a lot because on the north end of Dubuque lies the Bee Branch Watershed.
The watershed is approximately six miles of land. All water that falls within the watershed flows into Bee Branch Creek and, eventually, into the Mississippi River.
A healthy watershed provides its community with many benefits. Among those, in addition to clean water, is protection from erosion, sediment control and increased wildlife biodiversity.
Educating people on the importance of keeping the Bee Branch Watershed healthy is the focus of Dubuque’s Storm Drain Mural Project, a program that invites artists to create environmentally themed murals on storm drains throughout the city.
The program was launched in 2019 with three murals painted by local artists. In 2020, four artists will put their work on five storm drains.
“We hope the murals serve as a reminder that storm drains are a direct connection to our local waterways,” said Kristin Hill, communications specialist with the City of Dubuque.
The city’s Bee Branch
Watershed Beekeepers initiative promotes respect for the environment by educating the community about fostering good habits and responsible behavior when it comes to the watershed. The judges evaluated the artists’ designs from that standpoint.
“We wanted people to stop and look,” said Kristina Castaneda, an art teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School and one of the judges who made the artist selections. “We wanted to enlighten them that (the watershed) has a function and purpose, and it’s important to our environment and our ecosystem.”
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, a transportation consultant and another judge on the committee, said it was important to consider how people could relate to the art.
“We wanted art that would show things that were hopeful and showed the interaction between humans and nature,” she said. “We wanted to see things that would express that relationship.”
Chloe Piel, of Dubuque, submitted five pieces for consideration, and two were chosen. One of the pieces, a fisherman in his boat surrounded by fish, was inspired by her fiancé and stepfather, who both love to fish.
“This is going to be the biggest canvas I’ve ever worked on,” she said.
Piel, who works as a leave of absence coordinator at Sedgwick in Dubuque, was nervous about submitting her work.
“When you paint something that everyone will see, you want it to be beautiful,” she said.
Emily Cotton Cram, of Dubuque, is a freelance illustrator. She has the distinction of being the only artist who participated in the project last year. Her mural submission features river otters. While it might attract the attention of children who love the playful antics of these carefree creatures, she said she didn’t create it specifically for kids.
“Kids are so much smarter than we give them credit for,” she said. “If it’s a good design, both kids and adults can enjoy it. But I really like otters, so you could say I might have made it for myself. They are some of my favorite animals on the Mississippi.”
David Barba, a senior graphic design major at Clarke University, combined his love of words with his love of art to share the environmental message that anything thrown in the drain ends up in the river.
“The prompt was
family-friendly content,” he said. “Some sort of message that promotes taking care of the water.”
He enlisted the help of friends to choose the verbiage he ended up using.
“I wanted to incorporate my interest in written language with art,” he said. “I wrote a handful of just short, fun, silly poems, workshopped them with friends and asked them to choose what they liked best.”
Dan Leick, of Dubuque, spends his days creating etchings for tombstones at Vincent Monuments in Galena, Ill., an art form that allows his work to stand the test of time. He knows his storm drain mural won’t last that long, but hopes the message will have a lasting effect.
“The idea is to keep the trash away so that it doesn’t end up in the water,” Leick said of his portrayal of a boy and girl picking up litter at the water’s edge. “I included the blue heron because it a nice, majestic bird you see along the river.”
Hill said the murals are semi-permanent and will fade in time. The artists will use paint awarded to the city by Paint Iowa Beautiful, a program that provides paint to public service projects throughout the state.
“It’s traffic paint, so we are hopeful the murals will continue to weather well,” she said.
Castaneda said the combination of art and environmental awareness is a powerful one.
“I’m so proud of our community for valuing art and for valuing our greenspace and waterways,” she said. “There has to be some joy in our activism, and this project is not only cool, it’s really important.”