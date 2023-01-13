In 2015, a 3-year-old girl with obesity was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes — the youngest child ever! With doctors’ speedy intervention, she was put on metformin, and her family was instructed on how to upgrade her diet. In six months, she lost 25% of her body weight, had an A1c of 5.3% and was no longer taking metformin.
That’s a happy ending, but for the more than 283,000 young Americans with diabetes, there are a lot of challenges ahead. More than 77% of kids aged 18 and younger have obesity when they are diagnosed with diabetes. And, in addition to diabetes and obesity, many of these kids also contend with associated health challenges, such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, high LDL and apolipoprotein B levels, polycystic ovary syndrome, and kidney problems.
The childhood obesity crisis in America is so severe that recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its BMI charts to offer more levels for children and teens — up to a BMI of 60. (Before, the chart for kids just went to 37!)
If you’re a parent with a child who has obesity — or is even overweight — it’s vital that you adopt diabetes-fighting, healthy weight habits for your child ... and for yourself. You know what they are: a plant-based diet free of heavily processed foods and red and processed meats, along with getting 300 minutes of physical activity weekly. And please have your child checked for prediabetes and diabetes. Early and aggressive intervention can help kids dodge a lifetime of medical complications and premature death.
