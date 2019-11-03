“The Durrells in Corfu on Masterpiece,” 7 p.m. on PBS
An international hit, this autobiographical comedy-drama closes out its four-season run with a finale that sees Larry (Josh O’Connor) return home with news that Europe is teetering on the brink of war.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 7 p.m. on Bravo
Kenya Moore is back and bolder than ever as this hit reality show returns for season 12.
Movie: “Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
No sooner has Belinda (Kim Shaw) arrived in her hometown for Christmas than she runs into old flame Dustin (Kevin McGarry), who broke her heart years ago by staying behind when she moved away for college.
Movie: “Always and Forever Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
After Lucy Bowers (Lexi Lawson), a brand marketing professional, inherits her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store in Stowe, Vt., she decides to return home to support the business during its final big holiday season, after which she’ll sell the store to a leisurewear company.
“90 Day Fiancé,” 7 p.m. on TLC
This hit unscripted series opens season 7 with a new assortment of couples, all of whom have fallen in love and gotten engaged, but now must tie the knot before the foreign beloved has to return home.
“Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
The culinary fun begins in tonight’s premiere, “Bang for Your Buck,” as host Giada De Laurentiis welcomes the six chefs and challenges them to take a low-cost item and transform it into a memorable Thanksgiving appetizer.
“MTV Europe Music Awards 2019,” 8 p.m. on MTV
American singer-songwriter and actress Becky G hosts the 2019 edition of this annual awards ceremony. Among this year’s crop of nominees, Ariana Grande is up for seven awards; Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Shawn Mendes follow closely with six nods apiece.
“The Alaska Triangle,” 9 p.m. on Travel
This new docuseries explores a region of the United States that has been the site of unusual activity, much of it decidedly creepy. It’s an expanse of rugged wilderness in Alaska, the most sparsely populated state in the union, where more people have vanished than anywhere else in the country.