If your birthday is today: Set the standard by which you live. Protect what's important to you. Embrace opportunities that require ingenuity and hard work. Make this a year to remember.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't follow the crowd. Focus on honing skills that will allow you to head in a direction that excites you. You'll find a way to satisfy your soul.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Precision and discipline will be key. Put a positive change in play. Stop worrying about what others do or think; follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't look back. Hesitation will be your enemy, along with letting others step in and decide things for you. Act on your own behalf.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be a good listener. Take care of domestic responsibilities. Don't let what others do or say get you down. Try to enjoy everything you do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take it easy on yourself. Do your part, ask questions, and decide what you can do yourself and when to ask an expert.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Confusion will result if you or someone close to you is manipulative. Consider the changes you want to make and the incentives that will entice others to join you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Impulsive spending will leave you short. You are better off exhausting everything you already have. A partnership will help you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't trust high-pressure offers. Reach out to someone you can count on for advice. Take a unique approach when dealing with money matters and professional pursuits.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Initiate what you want to happen. Surround yourself with helpful people. Use your intelligence and skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will kick in if someone keeps changing their mind. Be honest and direct, and refuse to let anyone stand between you and your chosen path. Leave nothing to chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Reach out for advice. Attend an event that offers insight into something you want to pursue. Don't allow the changes others make disrupt your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let your emotions lead you astray. Do your homework, and you'll know exactly how to make a difference.
July 24
