If your birthday is today: An energetic approach to life will attract individuals who are well-informed. Dedicate your time to organizations that share your concerns. Protect your health and emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rely on your intuition. Follow your passion, even if it means earning less. Peace of mind will do a lot for your quality of life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't hesitate when dealing with emotional issues. Carefully handle differences you have with others. Be a good listener.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Position yourself for advancement. Speak up and be part of the solution. A financial gain is heading your way. Be wary of anger.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Investigate changes in your community and decide if you want to participate or put your energy elsewhere. Peace and love are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't get caught up in someone else's dream. Know when to back away. Be careful around someone who tends to exaggerate. Leave nothing to chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't take a risk with your health or emotional well-being. Keep situations in perspective, and distance yourself from trouble and erratic individuals trying to undermine you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take advantage of any opportunity to experience something new and exciting. Research a creative pursuit that intrigues you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open to suggestions, but don't go overboard. Take on projects in increments to ensure you reach your objective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Network, gather information and change what isn't working for you. Explore your options. Put time and money into personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Learn something new. Sign up for a course or look into how to use your skills differently. Physical fitness is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stick to the truth and change only what makes sense to you. Trying to impress someone who is never satisfied is a waste of time. Set things up to suit your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your head down and your thoughts to yourself. You'll be led astray by someone looking to make a quick buck.
