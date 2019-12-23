If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Dec. 23
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” trivia. 8 p.m., Barrel House, 299 Main St. Trivia based on the 1989 film. Up to eight people per team. Details: www.facebook.com/Triviawithbrett.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection. 6-9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa dance lessons with instructor Adam Kieffer, followed by dancing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a partner or come solo. Details: www.smokestackdbq.com and www.adamsdanceconnection.com.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Festival of Trees. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Warren (Ill.) Community Building, 110 W. Main St. Stroll through the old stone Community Building and enjoy more than 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees. The trees are decorated by organizations, churches, school children and individuals. Details: villageofwarren.com.