In 2021, 87 million American households spent $44.1 billion on pet food and treats. If we would only spend that much to feed and nurture the trillions of microbes that live inside of each of us that are, if well cared for, a major defense against chronic disease. But, alas, prebiotics — the foods that your inner inhabitants thrive on — are not on everyone’s shopping list.

According to a presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, dandelion greens, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, leeks and onions are the most prebiotic-dense foods and do the most to promote microbiome (gut) wellness. But even the most popular of them, garlic, just racks up an annual U.S. grocery bill of $220 million. And ask yourself, when is the last time you ate a Jerusalem artichoke or dandelion greens? Most likely ... never.

