News in your town

What the ale? Beer judges, homebrew contests filter industry trends

OZ AND ROIZEN: Put spice in your (longer) life

9 essential gadgets worth the real estate in your kitchen

Galena center to host 1st table reading of new year

Ask Amy: Enjoy lunch, but hold back private details

Arizona store gives 'Star Wars' record back to Mark Hamill

Ask Amy: Birth family reunion doesn't go as planned

Dubuque Fun-A-Day to return in February

TH Talks Music: Elizabeth Mary

OZ AND ROIZEN: Moms-to-be: Make sure you're getting nutrients for two

Ask Amy: Partner contemplates future with awful children

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 13

On the house: Free things to do in the tri-states

Tonight's tv highlights

'1917' ends 'Star Wars' box-office reign

Morning smile: Florida police respond after parrot cries, Let me out!

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

OZ AND ROIZEN: The right way to wash your hands

Even with court order, families struggle with services for developmentally disabled adults

Play preview: Pop Factory Players will bring rock musical 'Rent' to the stage

Koneru: Life expectancy in U.S. decreasing

Book review: 'Lost Hills'

Keimig: Celebrate MLK's views with these books

New on DVD

On the List

Concerts

Living with Children: Commonsense vs. nonsense

TV highlights

Almanac

How to read the new Nutrition Facts label

Best-sellers

Travel tips: Exploring in 2020

Las Vegas: What you will (and one thing you won’t) miss in 2020

Your horoscope

Right at Home: It's that '70s (and '80s) show in home decor

House of the Week: Timeless curb appeal