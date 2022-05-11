When Tom Rauen’s son was born prematurely, resulting in a 19-day stay in the care of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Rauen knew he wanted to find a way to show appreciation.
“Our family really wanted to find a way to continue to support them after everything they did to show support for us,” he said.
The idea that manifested would bring together local brews and a culinary staple, in addition to raising more than $100,000 in its first three years for the hospital.
Mac & Cheese Fest will return for its fourth year, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, with a VIP hour set from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque.
The fest was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need remained, Rauen said.
“It was necessary not to have the festival the last two years,” he said. “We felt bad for that, but that didn’t mean the need went away just because of the pandemic. In fact, there was probably more of a need. We’re excited to be able to get friends and family together again and also to raise money for the children’s hospital.”
Ticket sales from the event support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with sponsors covering the event cost and vendors donating their resources.
Rauen — who is the CEO and founder of Envision Screen Printing and Embroidery, as well as co-founder of Dimensional Brewing Co. in Dubuque — said the idea came about through his taste for mac and cheese.
“Whenever I go out to a restaurant, that’s the first thing I’m wanting to check out on the menu,” he said. “And being the co-owner of Dimensional Brewing Co., it just seemed like a fun thing to bring together.”
It’s that unique quality that has made the event a popular tri-state draw.
Organizers said Mac & Cheese Fest annually attracts approximately 800 to 1,000 attendees.
“It’s something different from other events,” Rauen said. “There are lots of different mac and cheese varieties created by different restaurants. It’s fun to watch the chefs come up with something new and creative every year that you ordinarily wouldn’t find on their restaurant menu. We’re not talking about the mac and cheese that comes out of a box, but dessert mac and cheese spiced up with sugar and an apple pie taste, as well as pulled pork mac and cheese, and bacon and cheese. The event has created its own little magic.”
This year, more than 20 mac and cheese varieties will be available to sample, along with more than 50 craft beers.
Additionally, there will be live music. General admission, at $39, buys attendees all they can taste, as well as a festival pint glass. A VIP experience, pre-sold at $59, offers early access, a festival koozie and T-shirt, as well as a swag bag.
The event also inspires friendly competition between chefs as they vie for the coveted Golden Noodle Award, among other honors.
J&D Catering, in New Vienna, Iowa, has participated and been recognized with numerous awards at the event each year and plans to return.
In previous years, it has created a blueberry and lemon mascarpone mac and cheese, a pretzel and salted caramel mac and cheese, a pulled pork chipotle mac and cheese, a Mexican chicken mac and cheese, and a prime rib and horseradish mac and cheese.
“It’s fun and is a great opportunity to meet people and showcase the company,” owner Diane Knepper said. “You couldn’t buy better advertising than to get out in front of all of these people with your food. And it’s great to know that it’s all going to a good cause as well.”