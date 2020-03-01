As a journalist — and purportedly a member of the 21st century — people assume I am an informed citizen. I am in some respects, but not with regard to the subjects that many people care about — the latest antics from Washington, Facebook memes and fresh Netflix programming.
Instead, I can recite from memory the financing arrangements that undergird highway construction projects, pestilence that afflicted the previous year’s hemp crop and unique funerary rites families opt for when their loved ones pass away.
My exposure to pop culture is pretty dismal, too. After sitting on a bookshelf collecting dust for seven years, I finally donated my television set to Goodwill.
That is why the wall of tubes that we keep powered on in my office at all hours — just in case a breaking event reaches the airwaves before we catch wind of it — never fails to capture my attention.
Like an entrancing exotic animal, daytime programming screams technicolor. And it has been an education.
The other week, I learned from Hoda and Jenna from the “Today” show that the cast from MTV’s “Jersey Shore” has reunited for a new season of their spinoff series “Family Vacation.”
“First of all, Mike, we’re happy to see that you’re out of jail,” host Hoda Kotb cooed.
“I lost 40 pounds,” cast member Michael Sorrentino said. “Once your freedom is really taken away from you, you get it back and you learn and it’s like Christmas times 10.”
The cast agreed that was excellent news.
Later, during the entertainment talk roundup “Access Daily” private investigator Bob Nygaard, a former New York cop who now takes to wearing fedoras as he dispenses advice, warned viewers to avoid predatory scammers.
The hosts interviewed a victim, who was finagled out of nearly $2 million by a woman named Sherry.
“I was at a very popular mall in Houston,” the anonymous victim recounted. “This woman came up to me and complemented my sunglasses.”
The most salacious part of my day features hot, scantily clad actors making out from 1 to 2 p.m. on “Days of Our Lives.”
This week, an incarcerated Will is taking the heat for Maggie’s deadly car crash in which she killed an old lady. The events stemmed from her alcoholism.
By a stroke of luck, Maggie’s amnesia has erased all trace of that fatal night. Poof.
Prior to his arrest, Will used to make out a lot with his shirtless husband, Sonny, but now that Will’s behind bars, Sonny is moving on.
An equally attractive young man likes to bring roses to his doorstep and Sonny’s resolve is wavering.
Fittingly, the most stressful time of the day — the 30 minutes leading up to deadline — coincides with “Jeopardy!”
By the time the local news airs, my workday is virtually over.
So is my acumen.