Sylvester Stallone, age 75, works out relentlessly on weight machines, using hand weights and his own body weight. Serena Williams, 40, does an intense lineup of arm, glute and core/leg exercises, designed to increase her metabolism and endurance. Good for them. But, it turns out, such over-the-top routines aren’t necessary to reap one of the most important benefits of physical activity — preventing cancer.
A report from the American Cancer Society says 46,000 cancer cases annually in the U.S. could be avoided if folks got just five hours of physical activity a week. And we’re not talking running up stairs or bench pressing 200 pounds. What’s needed is five hours of moderate-intensity activity — brisk walking, water aerobics, riding a bike (the way most folks do it), doubles tennis, pushing a lawn mower, hiking or rollerblading.
The report, published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, shows that 16.9% of stomach cancers, 11.9% of endometrial cancers, 11% of kidney cancers, 9.3% of colon cancers, 8.1% of esophageal cancers, 6.5% of female breast cancers and 3.9% of urinary bladder cancers are associated with lack of exercise. So, opt for working out for one hour, five days a week. But remember all activity counts — and adds up, as you aim for even more benefits from 10,000 steps per day or the equivalent.
If you can find seven hours a day to stare at a screen (that’s U.S. adults’ average), you can find an hour a day to live younger, longer, stronger.