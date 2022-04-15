Isaac Stille as Monsignor O’Hara (from left), Lily Tuthill as Mother Superior and Evania Smith as Deloris Van Cartier will perform in Mazzuchelli Middle School’s production of “Sister Act Jr.” at the Grand Opera House.
Synopsis
When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place police are sure she won’t be found — a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and the order’s uptight Mother Superior.
Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the lackluster choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community. But in doing so, she blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, but Deloris has the power of her new-found sisterhood behind her.
Filled with powerful gospel music, dancing and a moving story, “Sister Act Jr.” is a tribute to the universal power of friendship.
Tidbits
Mazzuchelli’s musical director and band instructor Jake Tebbe is at the helm of this production.
The “Broadway Junior” program was founded in 1996 by Music Theatre International to bring author-approved versions of musicals, Disney favorites and modern works to young students.
“Broadway Junior” shows are specifically designed with key-appropriate music for developing voices and flexible options to expand the cast so every child who wants to participate can do so.
The 1992 movie “Sister Act” starred Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a role that was originally written for Bette Midler, who passed on the script.
“Sister Act” found its way to Broadway as a musical in 2011, with Patina Miller in the starring role. It closed in 2012 after 561 performances.